Sister City panel seeks student for trip to Hashimoto in March

Rohnert Park Sister City Committee is now taking applications from RP high schools to be a guest at the City of Hashimoto for ten days in March, during the Spring Break for local high schools March 18-26.

In turn, Hashimoto will be sending a high school student to Rohnert Park this summer.

Interested students must be residents of RP and be available to travel during the Spring Break and be in Japan for ten days. Their airfare will be paid by the City of Rohnert Park and the cost of living in Japan will be covered by the City of Hashimoto.

Interested students can pick up application blanks at the RP Community Center, RP-Cotati Public Library and RP City Hall. Deadline for returning application blanks is 5 pm Monday Oct. 24 at the Community Center. Interviews of qualified students will take place the week of Nov. 14 and the winning applicant will be chosen by Nov. 18.

For further information, call Sachiko Knappman, chairwoman of the Sister City Committee, at 792-1619.