Simply savory meals

(Family Features) Farm-fresh is what many families desire. Straight from the farm to your table is one of the best ways you can ensure you’re delivering a nutritious and delicious meal for family or friends.

Wholesome meals can bring everyone together around the dinner table; even little ones can enjoy flaky, baked fish, a nutritious potato-based side dish and a trendy-twist on a farm-fresh beverage with these fun, flavorful recipes.

Delightfully Baked Fish

When it comes to baking fish, flaky and fresh can make for a great combination. For a classic meal with a seasoned flare, try this delicious baked fish with lemon pepper seasoning and onions. Find more traditional, tasty recipes at USDA.gov.

Baked Fish

Servings: 4

Nonstick cooking spray

1 pound fish fillets (whitefish, trout or tilapia)

1 onion, sliced

1/4teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1/4 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning (optional)

Heat oven to 350 F.

Place 12-inch piece of foil on counter. Coat foil with nonstick cooking spray. Place fillets in middle of foil. If fillets have skin, place skin-side down.

Spread sliced onions, salt, pepper and oil on top of fillets. Add lemon pepper seasoning, if desired. Fold foil over fish.

Place foil pouch on baking sheet and place in oven. Bake fish 15-20 minutes until fish reaches a minimum internal temperature of 145 F on a food thermometer and is flaky when tested with fork.

Divide into four portions and serve.

A Sensationally simple side dish

Fingerling Potato Salad

When you’re looking for a delicious and nutritious side dish to complement any meal, look no further than this Fingerling Potato Salad. Made with nutrient-rich Wisconsin Potatoes and topped with a lemon dressing, this simple potato side packs plenty of flavor. Find more potato recipes at eatwisconsinpotatoes.com.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 6

1 1/2 pounds mixed Wisconsin fingerling potatoes

2 large lemons, divided

2 cups water

2 tablespoons coarse kosher salt

3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons whole cumin seeds

3/4 teaspoon whole coriander seeds

pepper, to taste

4 green onions, thinly sliced

1/3 cup chopped fresh dill

salt, to taste

2 cups baby arugula

In large pot of boiling, salted water, cook potatoes until just tender when pierced with fork, about 15 minutes. Drain and cool slightly.

Slice one lemon into 1/8-inch-thick rounds. In small saucepan, combine sliced lemon, water and kosher salt; bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer until lemon slices are tender, about 10 minutes. Drain lemons then coarsely chop.

Cut remaining lemon in half and squeeze out 2 tablespoons juice. In small bowl, mix chopped lemons, lemon juice, white balsamic vinegar and oil. Coarsely crush cumin and coriander seeds using mortar and pestle. Mix seeds into lemon dressing. Season, to taste, with pepper.

Cut lukewarm potatoes in half lengthwise. Place in large, shallow bowl. Mix in green onions and dill. Pour lemon dressing over and toss to coat. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper. Add arugula and toss gently. Serve lukewarm or at room temperature.

Farm-Fresh Festivities

Themed parties can be challenging, especially when you want everything to be perfect for your guests. Make your party simple and festive with these tips for planning your own farm-to-table gathering.

Mason jars

A farm-to-table classic, mason jars can be used for drinks or even to fill with flowers to make a beautiful, seasonal centerpiece for the table. Mason jars are clean, cute and easy to wash when the gathering is over.

Rustic vibe

Adding some rustic decor can help spruce up your table or serve as an accessory for your farm-to-table dinner party. Also consider adding a bit of fall-flare with decorations such as pumpkins, squash and brightly colored leaves.

Seasonal fare

It’s easy to get inspired with the variety of things you can find at your local farmers market. Ingredients like onions can be used in this Baked Fish recipe while a batch of locally sourced potatoes is the perfect foundation for a Fingerling Potato Salad.

From Farm to Glass

Many may be surprised to learn that milk is one of the original farm-to-table foods, typically arriving on grocery shelves in just two days (or 48 hours) from many family-owned and operated dairy farms. For a trendy twist on the farm-fresh beverage kids already love, try this DIY flavored milk recipe as a tasty start to the morning. To learn about milk’s journey from farm to glass, visit MilkLife.com.

Chocolate Banana Milk

Servings: 1

8 ounces fat free milk

1/2 large banana

1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder

Place 8 ounces milk, large banana and unsweetened cocoa powder in a blender and blend until just smooth. Enjoy!

Nutritional information per serving: 140 calories; 0 g fat; 0 g saturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 9 g protein; 29 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 105 mg sodium; 306 mg calcium (30% of daily value).

