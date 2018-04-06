Simple science experiments By Ken Zschack

By: Ken Zschack

Use staples to see a magnetic field experiment

https://youtu.be/FANjxz9mOMc

Procedure

1) squeeze your stapler with no paper in it, and collect 20 bent staples

2) Then pull paper over a magnet just so the magnet and paper do not touch.

3) Drop staples on to the paper (I use card stock).

The Science behind it

Place a bar magnet under a piece of paper. Sprinkle the staples around the magnet. What happens to the staples? How do they align themselves with respect to the magnet? They align themselves according to the direction of the magnetic field. At the poles of the magnet, the staples are straight up and down; in the middle of the magnet, the staples are aligned parallel to the length of the magnet. Move the paper around to see the staples start to dance.

Drops of water on a penny experiment

https://youtu.be/1p8oHxZtNnw

Surface tension give water some amazing properties, use them to see how many drops of water fit on a penny. How many can you get?

Procedure

1) Wash and rinse a penny in tap water. Dry it completely with a paper towel.

2) Place the penny on a flat surface.

3) Use an eyedropper or pipette to draw water and, carefully, drop individual drops of water onto the flat surface of the penny.

4) Keep track of the water drops as you add them, one at a time, until water runs over the edge of the penny. You’ll probably be surprised by the number of drops you get on there.

The Science behind it

There are two properties at work in this experiment: cohesion and surface tension. Cohesion is the attraction of like molecules to one another. In this case, the like molecules are the H20 molecules in the water drops.

Surface tension is a special term we use to describe the cohesion between water molecules.

Water’s cohesion and surface tension are special because of hydrogen bonds. Hydrogen bonds are formed by the hydrogen atoms of one molecule being attracted to the oxygen atoms of another molecule.

The cohesion and surface tension of water becomes apparent when the drops of water you add to the penny reach the penny’s edge.

Magnetic cereal experiment

https://youtu.be/nIsA0HqBfVg

Procedure

1) Take cereal with 100 percent iron in it and put it in a zip lock bag and couple cups of water. Zip it!

2) Wait 20 minutes for the flakes to get mushy and squeeze the bag lightly to make sure there are no lumps.

3) Now pour into a clear plastic cup.

4) As you stir in a circle put your strong magnet on the outside of the cup. Then pull off the magnet and TADA! there is the iron on the side of the cup. Really COOL!

The Science behind it

Believe it or not, many breakfast cereals contain pure iron basically the same thing that is used to make the nails you might use to build a house! Iron is an essential nutritional element. It’s added to cereals to make them more nutritious. Hydrochloric acid and other chemicals in your digestive tract change the tiny particles of iron in the cereal into a form that your body can absorb. Red blood cells contain a compound that carries oxygen. That compound molecules are made up of iron and other elements. Lack of iron can cause fatigue, reduced resistance to sickness and disease and an increased heart and respiratory rate.

The incredible rising mustard experiment

https://youtu.be/B1LGGJ8cWUw

Discover what happens when baking soda is added to mustard?

Procedure

1.) Pour some mustard into the clear cup. The amount is not crucial.

2.) Add 1 teaspoon of baking soda to the cup and stir briefly.

3.) Stop stirring and observe

The Science behind it

The mustard will rise in a dramatic fashion due to the presence of vinegar in mustard. The reaction between the vinegar and baking soda will produce carbon dioxide gas, which causes the mustard to rise.

The reaction will continue until all of the vinegar is used up. In this case, the baking soda will be in excess. Since the vinegar is used up, it is the limiting reactant.

Try this experiment with other condiments and see if they have a reaction. Read the ingredients on the label.