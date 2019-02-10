Silver Paws times two

By: Mickey Zeldes

There’s two local programs that have similar names – Silver Paws and Silver Paws for Love. How confusing is that?! They are run by different organizations and started in different parts of our county but now both are available in Rohnert Park so I want to clear up any confusion.

Silver Paws is one of the many programs of the Animal Shelter League, the non-profit organization that supports the Rohnert Park Shelter. This program assists low-income seniors with veterinary care for their pets. We know how important pets are to our seniors, who often have lost a spouse and are otherwise living alone. Walking a dog gets them outside and moving and offers a social circle of other dog owners. Cats give unconditional love and a reason to get up in the morning. But we also know that low-income seniors often go without medical care for themselves let alone for their pets. And with the costs of veterinary care going up, simple things like dental, which can prolong the life of an animal and prevent diseases, but seems discretionary, is completely out of reach. We love being able to refer people to this program knowing that it will keep their beloved pets healthy and there for them. Donations to this program can be given online at animalshelterleaguerp.org or at the shelter. Checks can be mailed to ASL, 301 J. Rogers Lane, Rohnert Park, 94928. Know someone who could use this program? Tell them to stop by the shelter for an application.

Silver Paws for Love is a program of the Paws for Love Foundation, a separate non-profit out of Santa Rosa. They promote seniors adopting senior pets and will pay the adoption fee to facilitate this happening. The Rohnert Park Shelter just became one of their adoption partners and we are excited to be able to offer this subsidy and hopefully adopt out more of our mature animals. Silver Paws for Love raises funds for their program by hosting a Paws for Love Gala where they auction off items including artwork created by these senior shelter animals! The event is Sat., Feb. 9, 6-10 p.m. at the Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa and tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Advance tickets are available at our shelter. For details about this event go to Pawsforlove.info.

Paws for Love Foundation is also holding a raffle and the winning ticket will be drawn at the gala Feb. 9. First prize is a 7-day Royal Caribbean Cruise to the Caribbean for two and tickets are only $5 each or five for $20. Second prize is a Hot Air Balloon Ride and Champagne Brunch in Napa Valley and third prize is a Valentine Gift Package. Tickets for this raffle are also available at our shelter. Let’s show some support and help more senior animals get the loving homes they deserve!

We all love hearing about older animals finding homes and programs like these help make it happen. We have lots of senior animals looking for a lap to call their own; if your lap is empty you may want to consider one of these special animals. Come on in and take a look – you’re not required to be a senior to take one of these pets home!

Upcoming Events

“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed 1-6:30; Thurs.-Fri-Sat. 1-5:30; Sun. 1-4:30.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.