Silver Paws times two

Kids & Pets
February 10, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Rancho Cotate High School Achievement award for January Monte Vista Elementary-Student builders for Feb. Thomas Page Academy Respect, Integrity, Service and Endurance awards John Reed Elementary- Positive behavior winners for Jan. 22. Bark After Dark benefit a great success Finding strays out of Sonoma County Black is beautiful! Hahn Elementary-Life skills for November Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders-2018 John Reed Elementary-Positive Behavior winners for January Bark after Dark is coming Nov. 3 John Reed Elementary Positive Office Referral recipients Penngrove Elementary School-Life skills Monte Vista School Student Builders for October 2 Rancho Cotate High School Recognition of Curiosity for the month of October Monte Vista Elementary School - Student builders for Jan. 22 Hahn Elementary School Monte Vista Walk-a-thon The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students November 5 Planning for our pets University Elementary - Creativity Life skill awards for Jan John Reed Elementary School A beloved dog, a stolen car and...a happy ending Broken legs in cats very costly Furry fire victims John Reed Elementary- Honor roll 2018-pets in review Rohnert Park municipal code update Penngrove Elementary School A lifetime commitment Hahn Elementary Life skills awards - October, 2018 Are you ready for Thanksgiving? John Reed Elementary- Positive behavior for Dec. 12 Monte Vista School-second grade celebrates the holidays The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly- Jan. 14 Young kittens are lots of work RCHS awards for Kindness the month of October Penngrove Elementary Life skills awards- Oct. 24 Helping out in Paradise “Mary did you know?” Monte Vista Elementary- Student builders for Dec. 18 Your help is needed when we offer generous programs Disaster preparedness for our pets CPI offers support University Elementary School Rohnert Park tree lighting ceremony Long-term residents need a home University Elementary School -Life skill award for responsibility The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly- Dec. 10 Monte Vista School Sept. 18 Free-roaming cats – is it safe Living with multiple pets Monte Vista School Student Builders for Dec. 4 Holiday happiness and mishaps Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Dec. 12 Monte Vista Elementary- Student Builders for Jan. 8 Richard Crane School for Sept. 17 Penngrove School - For the life skills of gratefulness Thomas Page Middle School - Principal honor roll Penngrove Elementary TSA selecting more floppy-eared dogs University Elementary for September Rancho Cotate High School Students for the month of Nov. Thomas Page Elementary School - Lifeskill awards Prepare pets for better grooming visits Penngrove Elementary for Sept. 12 Hahn Elementary School - Life skills for Nov. 2018 Girls, it is time to make changes and be empowered Visiting Cape Town SPCA John Reed School Positive behavior winners for Nov. 27 Step up your kids’ STEM skills Taking work on vacation Monte Vista Elementary-Student Builders for Sept 4 Penngrove School Lifeskill award for Sept. 5 Penngrove Elementary - Lifeskill Award for Aug. 31 Teacher Amy Miller is wrapped up Some assembly required: Putting together the pieces of your rescue pet University Elementary School life skill awards for the month of August Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill winners for the week of Aug. 22 John Reed positive behavior winners for Aug. 28 Happy Birthday Small dog syndrome: When predators are also prey Richard Crane School walk-a-thon Hope unleashed for pets with cancer Penngrove School Aug. 8 Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students for Aug. 20 Penngrove School for Aug. 15 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill award winners for Aug. 1 Rescuing Pitbulls: When myths affect reality Try attending Sonoma County VegFest Aug. 18 “Stuff the truck” Time to get immunized before school starts 5 tips for bringing your pet to work this summer School bus safety 101 Living with a 3-legged dog is not easy Can we can clear the shelter?

Silver Paws times two

By: Mickey Zeldes
February 8, 2019

There’s two local programs that have similar names – Silver Paws and Silver Paws for Love.  How confusing is that?!  They are run by different organizations and started in different parts of our county but now both are available in Rohnert Park so I want to clear up any confusion.

Silver Paws is one of the many programs of the Animal Shelter League, the non-profit organization that supports the Rohnert Park Shelter.  This program assists low-income seniors with veterinary care for their pets.  We know how important pets are to our seniors, who often have lost a spouse and are otherwise living alone.  Walking a dog gets them outside and moving and offers a social circle of other dog owners.  Cats give unconditional love and a reason to get up in the morning.  But we also know that low-income seniors often go without medical care for themselves let alone for their pets.  And with the costs of veterinary care going up, simple things like dental, which can prolong the life of an animal and prevent diseases, but seems discretionary, is completely out of reach.  We love being able to refer people to this program knowing that it will keep their beloved pets healthy and there for them.  Donations to this program can be given online at animalshelterleaguerp.org or at the shelter.  Checks can be mailed to ASL, 301 J. Rogers Lane, Rohnert Park, 94928.  Know someone who could use this program?  Tell them to stop by the shelter for an application.

Silver Paws for Love is a program of the Paws for Love Foundation, a separate non-profit out of Santa Rosa.  They promote seniors adopting senior pets and will pay the adoption fee to facilitate this happening.  The Rohnert Park Shelter just became one of their adoption partners and we are excited to be able to offer this subsidy and hopefully adopt out more of our mature animals.  Silver Paws for Love raises funds for their program by hosting a Paws for Love Gala where they auction off items including artwork created by these senior shelter animals!  The event is Sat., Feb. 9, 6-10 p.m. at the Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa and tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door.  Advance tickets are available at our shelter.  For details about this event go to Pawsforlove.info.

Paws for Love Foundation is also holding a raffle and the winning ticket will be drawn at the gala Feb. 9.  First prize is a 7-day Royal Caribbean Cruise to the Caribbean for two and tickets are only $5 each or five for $20.  Second prize is a Hot Air Balloon Ride and Champagne Brunch in Napa Valley and third prize is a Valentine Gift Package.  Tickets for this raffle are also available at our shelter.  Let’s show some support and help more senior animals get the loving homes they deserve!

We all love hearing about older animals finding homes and programs like these help make it happen.  We have lots of senior animals looking for a lap to call their own; if your lap is empty you may want to consider one of these special animals.  Come on in and take a look – you’re not required to be a senior to take one of these pets home!

 

Upcoming Events

“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home.  FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati.  No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed 1-6:30; Thurs.-Fri-Sat. 1-5:30; Sun. 1-4:30.

 Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents.  Call 588-3531 for an appointment. 

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.