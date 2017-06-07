Local
June 7, 2017
Sierra Office Supply

June 2, 2017

Pictured is local Sierra Staff Kat Thurman, Sharon Boccaleoni and Mark Graves, Councilmember Amy Ahanotu and Rohnert Park Chamber Staff Lisa Orloff, Executive Director and Cindy Antonetti, Office Manager.  

The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce partnered with Kat Thurman, Sierra Office Supply & Printing on the opening of their new office at 6151 State Farm Drive.  They are excited that their new location also has warehouse space.  Please contact Kat Thurman at 794-1525 to learn about all the services they provide including office supplies, commercial printing, signage, furniture, digital copy, promotional, janitorial/breakroom and mail services.  They even have free next day delivery with no minimum purchase required on all office supply orders.  

 