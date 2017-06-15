Shows are icing on the cake

By: Grant Wetmore

The Dance Center showcased its students’ talents at the end of the year dance performance at Spreckels Performing Art Center. The performance, titled Kaleidoscope, started on June 7 with the Kids Show A. On June 15, teen and adult students showed off their dances with Teen/Adult Show A.

“End of the year shows are the icing on the cake”, said Dance Center studio director and owner Vicki Suemnicht. “It’s a lot of fun and rewarding.”

Suemnicht started teaching dance when she attended the University of Arizona and taught tap dancing to her musical theater cast, though she herself has been dancing since she was 5. After graduating college 40 years ago, she started the Dance Center.

“I think that dancing is a great way to express yourself, relieve stress, it’s a great exercise, and it’s fun.” said Suemnicht.

The Dance Center is located in Railroad Square in Santa Rosa. It currently has 12 dance companies, which Suemnicht says is unusual for a studio. The Dance Center teaches tap, jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary dance to all ages from toddlers to seniors.

Ava Rush, a 9-year-old, is one of the Dance Center’s hip-hop students. She joined the Dance Center a year ago so she could dance with her cousin.

“I love it and she loves it”, said Jenn Rush about her daughter’s dance experience. “It’s been a really fun experience.”

The Teen/Adult Show will continue throughout the weekend and will end on June 17.