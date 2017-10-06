Showing unified support for Carson Pforsich

On September 22 Carson Pforsich, a senior at Analy High School and a member of the Analy Varsity Football Team was involved in a diving accident in Bodega Bay and is currently paralyzed. Teams around the county showed their support for Carson in a variety of ways prior to their games on Friday. The Rancho Cotate football team had an away game at Casa Grande High School and during the National Anthem the teams formed the number 13 and afterwards joined together for a photo holding a sign that said #Pforsichstrong13. In addition to creating a #13, Rancho had the #13 placed on all the varsity helmets and it will stay there for the remainder of the season. A gofundme account has been set up to help with medical expenses to help Carson, https://www.gofundme.com/carson-pforsich-rehab-fund.