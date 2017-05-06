Shopping carts ran amok in Cotati last Saturday

The Cotatitarod was modeled after a race that had been started in Chicago to raise monies for different organizations. Last Saturday, teams of five people raced shopping carts through the hexagonal streets of Cotati. The entry fee was 60 pounds of food that was donated to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. Some of the carts were decorated and being pushed by costumed racers with a “musher” driving and four “dawgs” pulling the cart with ropes tied to the people. The shopping cart race was sponsored by the North Bay Burners, Burning Man Regional Network and all food and money collected went to the REFB.

Cotati has many events such as the Jazz Festival in June, Kids Day in July, the Accordion Festival in August and the Christmas tree lighting the first week of December.

Photo by Irene Hilsendager