Sheriff’s nab escapee and accomplice

Sonoma County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a woman and her accomplice on Wednesday, March 6, for escape from custody.

The incident began on Monday, March 6, at about 7:45 p.m. at the Crisis Stabilization Unit in Santa Rosa. A Sonoma County inmate named Amanda Roberts, a 27-year-old transient from Rohnert Park, was being housed at this facility because of an undisclosed health condition.

She was in custody for a warrant on theft and drug charges and wasn’t deemed a threat to public safety.

Her boyfriend, 28-year-old Eric Burke, of Bodega Bay, had been allowed a visit and upon his exit, Burke grabbed a security guard, took his pass key and was able to open a secured door and facilitated Roberts’ escape. They fled in a grey SUV and detectives immediately began surveillance of his home.

At about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Property Crimes detectives found that Burke had returned to a trailer located on the property in Bodega Bay. Detectives also believed Roberts had accompanied him to the property. Detectives subsequently served a warrant on the property, locating Burke inside of the trailer.

Burke was originally uncooperative with detectives and refused to exit the trailer. After several minutes of negotiation Burke exited the trailer and was taken into custody. Upon a search of the trailer, detectives found Roberts concealed in a storage area, under a bed. It was apparent to detectives that Burke attempted to conceal Roberts in the storage area to evade law enforcement.

Also during the search of Burke’s trailer, several firearms were located, which is a violation of his pre-trial probation terms. Both Burke and Roberts were arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

Burke was arrested for felony aiding in the escape of an inmate, conspiracy, convicted felon in possession of firearms, resisting arrest and pre-trial probation violation charges. His bail is set at $165,000. Roberts was charged with escape from custody and conspiracy. Her bail is set at $100,000.