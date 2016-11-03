Sheriff's investigate dead body found at SSU

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation of the dead body found on the Sonoma State University campus on Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s detectives on Thursday were in the process of exhuming the body, which was found in a wooded area on campus by a university landscaping worker. The worker, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum, was clearing brush in a wooded area near a creek on a path leading from the M parking lot when he saw part of a head of body that was almost fully buried. Sheriff’s investigators have yet to release whether the body was that of a male or female. Also, the approximate age of the victim was undetermined.

Crum said authorities were examining missing person’s reports in hopes of finding cases that could provide leads in this case.

The Sheriff’s helicopter hovered above the campus as investigators donned protective gear and worked in the cordoned off area. SSU police initially took the report of the body but turned the investigation over to the Sheriff’s office because it has specialized detectives better suited to work this case.