Shelter refugees find happiness through dance entertainment

By: Katelyn Quinn

The recent Tubbs, Nuns, and Oakmont fires still have many people gathered in shelters for safety. For many, this is the scariest experience for them and having to stay in the shelter for days or even weeks can bring anxiety and worry, despite the tragic events, dance volunteers from a local Polynesian dance group came together to perform for evacuees at the Elsie Allen High School shelter, providing fun and entertainment.

Taimalietane was one such entertainment group that brought joy to people at the evacuation shelter in Santa Rosa, as well as several places in Oakmont. The dance studio celebrates and educates people on Polynesian/Pacific Islander culture and people can take a variety of classes on Polynesian dance, as well as how to play the ukulele.

They performed at several centers by their studio weekly and especially felt it important to show up and bring some light in a tragedy like this. On Wednesday, at Elsie Allen, people taking refuge at the shelter were surprised by Taimalietane’s hulu dancing group and they put on a performance that left all of them very happy and helped them connect with the survivors.

“We are very blessed to be able to bring a smile to those who have lost their homes or do not know if theirs is still standing, and for those going through this,” said Vao Peleti, the head of the studio. “To bring hope to those who are displaced. We are not just dancers at Taimalietane, we are warriors and we do all we can to help out all year and reach out to communities.”

However, this wasn’t the end of the entertainment. At New Hope Church, families were all greeted by their favorite characters from a group called “Hope, Love, and Magic.” They are a couple of people dressed up as Moana, Elsa, Anna, Belle, Captain America, Spiderman, and Obi Wan Kenobi from various famous Disney movies. The group greeted victims and children and helped pass out supplies alongside other volunteers and sat down with the children to talk and spend time with them. They also helped them with crafts and played games to entertain evacuees.

It is going to be a long recovery for California from the fires. It is unknown what the victims will face after they complete taking refuge. However, when great volunteers of all kinds step in to help, including entertainment groups and those who put on performances, it helps the people ease and connect with their community.