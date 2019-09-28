She serves Cotati well

By: Irene Hilsendager

Carrie Peoples, a personable lady dressed in blue with an infectious smile was born in Sacrament but has lived in San Jose and Petaluma. She has one sister and two brothers and parents she is very proud of as they have celebrated that 65th wedding anniversary. Both of her parents were educators with father teaching criminal justice and thoroughly enjoys playing golf.

Carrie graduated from Petaluma High School but wanted to do something different and applied for the dispatcher position and with charm and luck she was accepted and now is the Cotati City Community Service Office (CSO). Peoples has been employed by the City of Cotati Police Department for 30 years with such duties as watching prisoners, processing records and reports, answering emergency calls and dispatching police officers.

In 1991 Carrie graduated from the Police Academy and requested to go into the field to handle animal control calls, parking enforcement and to assist in crime scene processing.

Officer Peoples has become a fingerprint recognition expert, abated hundreds of nuisance vehicles and issued parking citations.

Cotati Police Chief Michael Parish recognized Peoples with standing ovations and in April of 2019, Peoples was awarded the Rotary of Rohnert Park-Cotati as the City of Cotati Police Officer of the Year and receiving a Rotary jacket and plaque.

Sept. 26 is her thirtieth anniversary and a luncheon will be given in her honor Sept. 24 at the Ray Miller room. When asked what she would really do after retirement, she jokily said, “I always said I want to work for Costco.” Officer Peoples said working for the Cotati Police Department makes her very happy with what she does. My co-workers respect me and that makes me very happy. In the meantime, she lives in Sebastopol, enjoys visiting with mom and dad and loves her herd of donkeys.