By: Stephanie Derammelaere

Celebrate National Sewing Month

September is National Sewing Month and Sonoma County is celebrating by holding a special demonstration day on September 16, called “Sew for the Beauty of It”, at the Rohnert Park Cotati Library. The day is hosted by the Sewing & Craft Alliance, in partnership with the American Sewing Guild and will cover all things sewing related, including demonstrations, displays, organizations and resources.

“It’s part of the whole maker’s movement,” says Linda Garcia, Chairperson of the Santa Rosa Chapter of the American Sewing Guild. “It’s part of doing something with your hands. It doesn’t have to be clothing. Some people do wallets, some do bags or pillowcases. There will be a woman there making notecards. It’s all kind of ‘arty’.”

President Ronald Reagan first proclaimed September National Sewing Month in 1982 “in recognition of the importance of home sewing to our Nation.” Ever since, sewing guilds across the nation have used the month to engage both new and experienced sewers.

“People have been sewing and quilting forever,” says Garcia. “Most of it was out of economic need. Now, sewing is not cheap. The machines are not cheap and the thread and all of that. It’s really an art form that some people can do. It’s just one way of self-expression, one way of preserving an art, one way of having it be a maker movement.”

The Santa Rosa Chapter of the American Sewing Guild has invited local chapters of the Quilt Guild and the American Needlepoint Guild to participate this year and they will both demonstrate projects, and have information about their perspective organizations. The Needlepoint Guild will be selling raffle tickets for their fundraiser.

“There’s a whole spectrum of interest and ability,” says Garcia. “Some people who are sewers are also knitters and quilters…There’s a pleasure, just like planting a garden. There’s a pleasure in doing something and making something.”

The sewing demonstration day is a perfect opportunity for people interested in the craft to check out free sewing projects, learn sewing guidelines and get acquainted with the tools and equipment needed to get started.

Can’t make it to the event? The Santa Rosa Chapter of the American Sewing Guild is eager for newcomers to visit at their monthly meetings to share their ideas, participate in education sessions and get involved in community sewing projects. The local chapter has completed numerous community service projects such as making quilts for the Valley of the Moon Children’s Home, sewing hats for chemotherapy patients and caps for newborns, making bears for children in emergency or foster home situations and “walker bags” for the elderly or disabled – bags that attach to walkers to hold their belongings.

In April 2018 the organization will hold a demo day specifically geared to youth. It will be in Rohnert Park but the location is yet to be determined.

For more information visit www.nationalsewingmonth.org or www.asgsantarosa.org.