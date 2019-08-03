Several drug companies pay out $70 million to Ca.

Ca. Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that four settlement agreements against pharmaceutical companies for entering into collusive “pay-for-delay agreements” that illegally delay affordable prescription drugs from entering the market. In total, the settlements will result in these pharmaceutical companies making a nearly $70 million to the state of Ca. Pay-for-delay agreements allow a brand name drug company to continue its monopoly of a branded drug after its patent expires and to charge consumers higher prices.

The first settlement with Teva addresses anticompetitive pay-for-delay agreements that delayed a generic narcolepsy drug, Provigil, from entering the market for almost six years. The three other settlements with Teva, Endo Pharmaceuticals and Teikoku address similar practices that presented a generic version of the drug Lidoderm, a shingles medication, from entering the market for almost two year.

Californians who believe they are victims of Teva’s alleged misconduct may file a form available at www.oag.ca.gov/report and they will be notified when the claims process has been established.