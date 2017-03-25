Seventh-graders in local schools to be taught CPR

Did you know you could save a life in two simple steps? If you suddenly witnessed a spouse, a child, neighbor, a co-worker or a friend collapse from cardiac arrest what would you do?

Unfortunately, only about 46 percent of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest get the immediate help that they need before professional help arrives, according to a 2017 report submitted by the American Heart Association Facts and Stats. CPR, and specifically Hands-Only CPR, teaches us to push hard and push fast in the center of the chest for someone who is not responsive and not breathing.

Every year in America approximately 350,000 out of hospital cardiac arrests occur. It is proven that if more people knew CPR more lives could be saved. For every minute that someone goes without CPR their chance of survival diminishes by 7-10 percent. Effective CPR can double and even triple someone’s chance of survival after a cardiac arrest, according to the AHA.

As a local example of how important it is for every person to know CPR, a local middle school student in Forestville saved his father’s life by using CPR. The then seventh-grade student had learned Hands-Only CPR in his PE class only a few months prior. After witnessing his father collapse in front of him he began CPR. Recognizing the emergency, calling 9-1-1 quickly and performing CPR all worked together to provide his father with incredible odds of survival.

The Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety currently has four CPR instructors who actively train members of the department in CPR and First Aid. Many of them also teach publicly for city staff, community groups and privately to groups needing CPR certification. RPDPS teaches a wide range of persons wanting to learn CPR. From healthcare providers, day-care providers, babysitters, those requiring

Rohnert Park is continuing a CPR program where every seventh-grader in the local middle schools receives Hands-Only CPR training and instruction in the use of an automated external defibrillator or AED, similar to the program the Forestville teen had participated in. The goals are to hopefully expand the program to offer free community CPR courses in Rohnert Park. Partnering with the local Farmer’s Market and events such as National Night Out will also allow Rohnert Park to reach out further in the community to teach a truly life-saving skill.

The department has hosted several citizen academies and recently began offering free Heartsaver CPR as an optional course to academy participants.

The goal of the RPDPS is to make Rohnert Park the safest city along the Highway 101 corridor. From recognizing the emergency, to calling 9-1-1 for help and beginning CPR until emergency services help arrives, members of the community actively assist in saving a life.

For more information about CPR visit cpr.heart.org.