Seschin and Curry watch with interest

Technology High’s Gabe Gutierrez is taking a shot that tied their game against Sonoma Academy, 1-1 during the first half of the game as teammates Maxim Saschin and Joshua Curry watch intently. Sonoma Academy came back during the second half and scored a second goal, but Cristian Cardenas reciprocated for the Titans and the game ended in a 2-2, which may only happen during the regular season. In the playoff games, which Titan Coach Fatima Worden believes the team will make this year, ties are not allowed. There are three games left in the regular season, an away game in Calistoga, a home game at the Richard Crane field against St. Vincent de Paul, and an away game against Tomales.

Robert Grant