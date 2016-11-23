Service, religious groups offering free or low-cost meals during the holidays

St. Vincent de Paul of Sonoma County will provide holiday meals to everyone in need. It will be a traditional dinner on Thanksgiving and Christmas days from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the dining room at 610 Wilson St., Santa Rosa. For more information call 707-584-7580 ext. 8.

• Worth our Weight will serve holiday meals Wednesdays to Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. WOW provides low-income persons with prepared holiday meals purchased at a discounted cost on a sliding scale, case-by-case basis. Meals must be ordered and picked up at a pre-arranged time at 1021 Hahman Dr., Santa Rosa or call (707) 544-1200 or go to worthourweight@sonic.net.

• The Lions Clubs will offer low-income persons including seniors, individuals and families a free traditional Christmas Day dinner at the Santa Rosa Veterans Building. The Lions Club also provides meal delivery. Call (707) 539-6998. A traditional dinner will be served Christmas Day, Sunday Dec. 25, from 12:30-2 p.m. Meal deliveries will be Nov. 25 to Dec. 16. Call (707) 328-3059 for registration for deliveries and call (707) 696-0107 to register for a delivery date after Dec. 16.