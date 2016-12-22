Serve up good cheer Easy ideas for feeding unexpected holiday guests

By: Jeff James

Pair it with: Merlot and Savory Strata

This month’s Sausage, Cheddar and Sourdough Strata recipe calls for a wine big enough to stand up to the food’s textures and flavors while not being so overpowering that it dominates the delicate and fluffy qualities of the dish. A high-quality local Merlot will fit the bill quite nicely.

Merlot is one of the key wine grapes used in the Bordeaux region of France for blending into their world-famous wines. It is a grape which has also been used in the New World in blends, but has also gained popularity as a stand-alone varietal. That popularity has waned somewhat since the movie Sideways made fun of its middle-of-the-road characteristics, but that adaptability is exactly why Merlot can pair so well with so many types of foods. A rich, smooth wine with ample fruit and moderate tannins, it can enhance a wide range of foods from cheeses to pasta, meat dishes, moderately spicy offerings, and even many desserts. As a matter of fact, I’ve got visions of a big, moist, chocolate brownie and a glass of Merlot dancing in my head right now.

The restrained acidity of a nice Merlot will not overshadow the eggs in this Strata, but will be enough to stand up to the grease from the Italian sausage and cheddar cheese. The body of the wine is robust enough to stand up to the sourdough bread component, but not so brooding as to threaten the balance of the meal. The cherry, plum, and other fruit notes typical of this varietal will help to make the savory parts of the recipe sing in harmony.

No matter what foods you get to share with your family and friends this holiday season, I hope you will be able to enjoy them in a warm and happy atmosphere. Pop open a bottle of well-structured and versatile Sonoma County Merlot, enjoy some of your family’s favorite foods, and raise a glass to the joys of the season. Cheers!

Jeff James is the founder and co-owner, with his wife Judy, of Stony Point Vineyard and James Family Cellars. Their Cotati vineyard and winery have consistently produced award-winning wines. Jeff can be reached at info@JamesFamilyCellars.com or www.JamesFamilyCellars.com