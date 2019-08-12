September 1966 Penngrove Grange plans booster night

By: Irene Hilsendager

The Penngrove Grange met Friday night at the Penngrove Women’s Club House. J.M. Burgess of the Rincon Valley Grange, Grange Insurance Agent presented a special program, assisted by Herbert Horder.

The Grange Home Economics Club held its meeting at the Corona Club House Tuesday starting with a 7 p.m. pot-luck dinner to which husbands and members of families of club members were invited.

Today is Grange Day at the State Fair and a luncheon for Grange members was held at noon.

The Sonoma County Pomona Grange will exemplify the fifth Degree, September 17, at the Sebastopol Grange Hall, practice for same was conducted at Sebastopol Tuesday Aug. 30 and will be conducted again Sunday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

At a recent meeting of the Penngrove Grange, Mrs. Hattie Dane, Chaplain, reported Mrs. Ralph Currie is in the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where she recently underwent surgery. She can have visitors.

The annual Booster Night was discussed. It will be conducted in Penngrove Friday, October 21. A smorgasbord supper will follow the program and members are urged to bring their friends.

The refreshment committee for September will be Virgil Harp, Pearl Brown, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Smoot and Mr. and Mrs. Homer Gatchett.

Penngrove Grange Master, Oscar Turner, introduced Mr. and Mrs. Dalbert Stuart, visitors from Adobe Grange. Mr. Stuart is in charge of organizing a third- and fourth-degree Team for Sonoma County Granges.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.