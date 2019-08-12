September 1966 Penngrove Grange plans booster night

History
August 12, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
History Aug. 1992 History Sept. 1992 Rohnert Park has had many mayors since 1962 What will Cotati be like in 20 years? Answers from around town-1983-Part I Cotati in 1983 Rohnert Park sign celebrates 51st birthday-2011 Commercial and industrial growth foreseen-1983 Brixx, A new and upscale pizza comes to Cotati-2011 An invitation to dinner-June 2010 Guys can cook too! History-2010 Waste drop-off at Stadium- History April 1992 Feb. 8 history 1992 ‘Reuse’ is a message of paint exchange Students at Tech High learn about History-2010 Tech High Interact Camp-2010 Weather bulletin from Minot, ND-March 2010 California enjoy your rain! “Not bloody likely”- History April 1992 Don’t worry, I will be okay! -History 2010 History March 1962 Mrs. Cincera to head Rohnert PTA officers History-1992 Host families share memories History July 1992 Shorey reflects on civic career History July 1992 Hispanic Chamber welcomes Arminana History 1992 History 1992 1962 Rohnert Park becomes a city  From the Archives What will Cotati be like in 20 years? Answers from around town-1983-Part 2 RP chamber of Commerce-May 2010 RP sign restoration-2012 A grand night for ‘Sharing of the Green’ 2011 Dolls in the classroom at Monte Vista-2011 Cotati History-July 2018 Pianos, piano and no more Piano- History July 2010 The bandstand-1983 Rappers for Hospice and the Human Race-history Ranch News-May 2010 20/30 Club active in charity and worthy causes-2011 “I’ll drink to that”-History April 1992 For the want of toys- history 2010 Cotati’s Zone Music-History 2010 History- July 22, 1992 Hopkins won’t seek re-election History July 1992 Discount program revised History July 1992 Fourth discount giant opens History July 1992 History-1992 The feminization of politics  City of Cotati receives Grant-July 2010 From the archives VI-1996 Food Bank launches annual food and funds drive-2010 And the California State Elementary spelling champion is Miller! -2009 1962 Rohnert Park becomes a city History: The end product…strawberries - 2009 City of Cotati appoints police chief-July 2010 Biggest food drive at SSU yields 1800 lbs. of food-Jan. 2010 Come catch Cotati’s vision-2010 From the Archives IV-2009

September 1966 Penngrove Grange plans booster night

By: Irene Hilsendager
August 9, 2019

The Penngrove Grange met Friday night at the Penngrove Women’s Club House. J.M. Burgess of the Rincon Valley Grange, Grange Insurance Agent presented a special program, assisted by Herbert Horder.

The Grange Home Economics Club held its meeting at the Corona Club House Tuesday starting with a 7 p.m. pot-luck dinner to which husbands and members of families of club members were invited.

Today is Grange Day at the State Fair and a luncheon for Grange members was held at noon.

The Sonoma County Pomona Grange will exemplify the fifth Degree, September 17, at the Sebastopol Grange Hall, practice for same was conducted at Sebastopol Tuesday Aug. 30 and will be conducted again Sunday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

At a recent meeting of the Penngrove Grange, Mrs. Hattie Dane, Chaplain, reported Mrs. Ralph Currie is in the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where she recently underwent surgery. She can have visitors.

The annual Booster Night was discussed. It will be conducted in Penngrove Friday, October 21. A smorgasbord supper will follow the program and members are urged to bring their friends.

The refreshment committee for September will be Virgil Harp, Pearl Brown, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Smoot and Mr. and Mrs. Homer Gatchett.

Penngrove Grange Master, Oscar Turner, introduced Mr. and Mrs. Dalbert Stuart, visitors from Adobe Grange. Mr. Stuart is in charge of organizing a third- and fourth-degree Team for Sonoma County Granges.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.