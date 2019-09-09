History
September 9, 2019
Sept. 7, 1966 What is your opinion? The board wants to know

By: Irene Hilsendager
September 6, 2019

Assembly Bill 52 passed by the California Legislature during the 1966 First Extraordinary Session provides additional supplemental support for school districts only for the 1966-67 school year. In order to qualify for this additional supplemental aid, the local school district is required by the state to levy a tax rate which in the Cotati School district would amount to $1.95 per $100 of assessed valuation. As the Cotati School District is now levying $1.80 per $100 of assessed valuation, the Board of Trustees would be required to pass a resolution raising the tax rate by $.15 per $100 of assessed valuation for only the 1966-67 year. AB 52 allows the school board to do this.

If the Cotati School District Board of Trustees raises the tax rate to $1.95, the Cotati School District will receive an additional $39,513 from the state in supplemental support and an additional $12,300 in tax revenue. The Petaluma High School District would receive an additional $8,421 for the support of seventh and eighth grades.

As this legislation is for the 1966-67 school year only, the tax rate for forthcoming years would return to the maximum voted by the electorate, plus allowable overrides.

The members of the Board of Trustees of the Cotati School District would like to obtain the opinions of the residents of the Cotati School District before a decision is made on the increasing of the Cotati School District tax rate.

 

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.