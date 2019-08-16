Sept. 1966 New staff teaches at Waugh school

By: Irene Hilsendager

The Waugh School at Penngrove opened yesterday with a new staff of teachers, for the three-teacher first through sixth grade school.

On the teaching staff will be Mrs. Janice King, first and second grades teacher. Mrs. King is a graduate of the University of the Pacific in Stockton. She has taught for the past two years in Manteca. Mr. and Mrs. King live in Mill Valley.

Mrs. Judith Koenitzer will teach third and fourth grades. She is a graduate of the University of California at Davis and has taught for one year in Madera County. Mr. and Mrs. Koenitzer and their two children live in Petaluma.

Emmett Rhoades will be teaching the fifth and sixth grades. Mr. Rhoades is a graduate of Pennsylvania State College and received his master’s degree at the university of Tennessee. Mr. and Mrs. Rhoades and son live in Petaluma.

