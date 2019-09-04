Sept. 1966- Auxiliary plans for activities

By: Irene Hilsendager

The August meeting of the General Henry H. Arnold Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1006 of Cotati, took place at the Cotati Veterans Memorial Building with Mrs. Russell Clark presiding.

New members Mrs. Raymond Regusci and Mrs. Harold McKenney, were welcomed.

Mrs. Harry Lechan reported she is receiving many calls for flags and Robert Zak spoke about the current Flag Selling Campaign, saying it would surprise adults if they knew how many of our young people give recognition and respect to our American flag. The future, he said, is in better hands than they realize.

California Veterans Hospital at Yountville was discussed.

It was voted to send the annual donation to the Hospital Day North fund. Hospital Day North is held annually on the third Sunday in September. Members of all Auxiliaries park picnic lunches and invite veterans to join them for picnics on the hospital grounds. Auxiliary members distribute gifts and cigarettes through the hospital wards. It is a day enjoyed and looked forward to by the veterans at the hospital.

Members voted to adopt a veteran. This means the auxiliary will provide him with spending money and send him gifts throughout the year that he otherwise would not receive. It is according to those participating in such a project very rewarding work

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.