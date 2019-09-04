Sept. 1966- Auxiliary plans for activities

History
September 4, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
History 1996 Peace Corps to test on Sept. 10 Sept. 1966 New staff teaches at Waugh school September 1966 Penngrove Grange plans booster night Rohnert Park has had many mayors since 1962 What will Cotati be like in 20 years? Answers from around town-1983-Part I Cotati in 1983 Rohnert Park sign celebrates 51st birthday-2011 Commercial and industrial growth foreseen-1983 Brixx, A new and upscale pizza comes to Cotati-2011 An invitation to dinner-June 2010 Guys can cook too! History-2010 Waste drop-off at Stadium- History April 1992 Feb. 8 history 1992 ‘Reuse’ is a message of paint exchange Students at Tech High learn about History-2010 Tech High Interact Camp-2010 Weather bulletin from Minot, ND-March 2010 California enjoy your rain! “Not bloody likely”- History April 1992 Don’t worry, I will be okay! -History 2010 History March 1962 Mrs. Cincera to head Rohnert PTA officers History-1992 Host families share memories History July 1992 Shorey reflects on civic career History July 1992 Hispanic Chamber welcomes Arminana History 1992 History 1992 History Aug. 1992 1962 Rohnert Park becomes a city  From the Archives What will Cotati be like in 20 years? Answers from around town-1983-Part 2 RP chamber of Commerce-May 2010 RP sign restoration-2012 A grand night for ‘Sharing of the Green’ 2011 Dolls in the classroom at Monte Vista-2011 Cotati History-July 2018 Pianos, piano and no more Piano- History July 2010 The bandstand-1983 Rappers for Hospice and the Human Race-history Ranch News-May 2010 20/30 Club active in charity and worthy causes-2011 “I’ll drink to that”-History April 1992 For the want of toys- history 2010 Cotati’s Zone Music-History 2010 History- July 22, 1992 Hopkins won’t seek re-election History July 1992 Discount program revised History July 1992 Fourth discount giant opens History July 1992 History-1992 The feminization of politics History Sept. 1992  City of Cotati receives Grant-July 2010 From the archives VI-1996 Food Bank launches annual food and funds drive-2010 And the California State Elementary spelling champion is Miller! -2009 1962 Rohnert Park becomes a city History: The end product…strawberries - 2009 City of Cotati appoints police chief-July 2010 Biggest food drive at SSU yields 1800 lbs. of food-Jan. 2010 Come catch Cotati’s vision-2010 From the Archives IV-2009

Sept. 1966- Auxiliary plans for activities

By: Irene Hilsendager
August 30, 2019

The August meeting of the General Henry H. Arnold Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1006 of Cotati, took place at the Cotati Veterans Memorial Building with Mrs. Russell Clark presiding.

New members Mrs. Raymond Regusci and Mrs. Harold McKenney, were welcomed.

Mrs. Harry Lechan reported she is receiving many calls for flags and Robert Zak spoke about the current Flag Selling Campaign, saying it would surprise adults if they knew how many of our young people give recognition and respect to our American flag. The future, he said, is in better hands than they realize.

California Veterans Hospital at Yountville was discussed.

It was voted to send the annual donation to the Hospital Day North fund. Hospital Day North is held annually on the third Sunday in September. Members of all Auxiliaries park picnic lunches and invite veterans to join them for picnics on the hospital grounds. Auxiliary members distribute gifts and cigarettes through the hospital wards. It is a day enjoyed and looked forward to by the veterans at the hospital.

Members voted to adopt a veteran. This means the auxiliary will provide him with spending money and send him gifts throughout the year that he otherwise would not receive. It is according to those participating in such a project very rewarding work

 

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.