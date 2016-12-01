Separating the myths and facts about marijuana use

Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety Director Brian Masterson submitted this article on marijuana use.

• Myth: Marijuana is okay for some youth.

• Facts: Research strongly suggests marijuana use during adolescence and early adulthood can damage the part of the brain associated with learning and memory.

• Myth: Marijuana is not addictive.

• Facts: From 2012-2015 marijuana has remained the most common primary drug of abuse among 12-18 year olds seeking publicly funded treatment in Sonoma County. Chronic marijuana use can lead to addiction. Research shows that approximately 9 percent or about 1 in 11, of those who use marijuana will become addicted. This goes up to 17 percent in those who start using while in their teens and increases to 25-50 percent of daily users.

• Myth: Marijuana is safe to use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

• Facts: Marijuana use in pregnancy may affect the baby’s brain development and when the child reaches school age, it may have problems with attention, behavior, memory, delayed reading skills and depression. Research strongly suggest that the use of marijuana during pregnancy can lead to low birth weight, premature babies, small full term babies and hospital stays in the special newborn nursery. Breast-fed infants are exposed to unhealthy levels of THC which builds up in the breast milk of marijuana using mothers and when nursing, comes out in their breast milk.

• Myth: Marijuana has minimal impact on driving, road safety and crime.

• Facts: Marijuana significantly impairs judgment, motor coordination, and reaction time. Studies have found a direct relationship between the concentration of marijuana (THC) in the blood and driving ability. The risk of being involved in an accident doubles after marijuana use. Accident-involved drivers with THC in their blood, particularly higher levels, are up to seven times more likely to be responsible for the accident than drivers who had not used drugs or alcohol.

• Myth: Marijuana helps ones mood and promotes mental health

• Facts: Like alcohol, marijuana and associated THC-containing products are intoxicants and can contribute to impaired judgment and increased susceptibility to mental health problems, including depression, insomnia and paranoid delusions. Regular marijuana use is correlated with an increased risk and or worsening of the symptoms for individuals with anxiety, depression and psychotic illness.

The information above was provided by the Sonoma County Department of Health Services.