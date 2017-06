This year Project Graduation implemented the Street Team, the students are graduating seniors who have helped promote Project Graduation to their fellow classmates and community. They have also helped raise funds for the event this year. The representatives from Rancho Cotate High School are Andrew Kellogg, Ashley Broderick, Brittney Scardina and Sierra Bonilla, representatives from Technology High School are Jacob Hartwick and Zoey Gant (not pictured).

Jane Peleti