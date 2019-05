The Rancho Cotate High School softball team honored their seniors before their last home game against Analy High School Thurs., May 2. The seniors honored were Paige Cincera, Faith Cincera, Makayla Barnes, Talia Guerrero and Makenzy Milsap. The team ended the season with a win for the seniors by defeating Analy HS 5-1. Rancho then played in the NBL Oak Postseason Tournament on Tues., May 7.

Photo by Jane Peleti