Seniors at Rancho are designing and painting the senior stage

It’s a rite of passage for the incoming seniors at Rancho Cotate High School, to design and paint the senior stage. During the week of August 7, the senior class council and a few volunteers, one of them being Mason Heinse, creator of the design, spent the days washing away the old design and painting the new one. The senior stage is an area reserved for only seniors during school hours. On Friday, August 11, the tape around the letters and numbers were removed and finishing details were painted, all in time for the start of school Wednesday, August 16.

Jane Peleti