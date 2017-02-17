Senior soccer players final home game

The seniors on Rancho Cotate High School’s soccer team – Levi Sanchez, Kevin Bobadilla, Mario (Kiki) Gomez, Anil Shrestha, Daniel Mendoza and Jose Ortiz – are honored at the last home game for the varsity soccer team on Friday, Feb. 10 at Cougar Stadium. Rancho played against Windsor High, which was going for the NBL title, but Rancho stopped that from happening by defeating them 2-1. Rancho Cotate played an away North Coast Section playoff game at Richmond on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Details of the game were unavailable when The Community Voice went to print.

Photo by Jane Peleti