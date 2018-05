The Rancho Cotate High School baseball team honored the seniors before their game against Montgomery High School Friday, May 11. The seniors honored were Joey Kramer, Jake Simmons, Mason Heinse, CJ Miller, Saul Razo, Jared Zang, Connor Harris, Michael Bartolozzi, Tomas Rodriguez, Justin Thomas and Josh LeBoy. The boys ended their season taking home a win against Montgomery, 3-1. They go into the first round of playoffs Wednesday, May 16 against Casa Grande.

Jane Peleti