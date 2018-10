The Rancho Cotate High School varsity volleyball seniors were honored Tues., Oct. 16 during senior night before their game against Piner High School. The seniors honored include, Alexis Ott, Faith Cincera, Brianna Davis, Riley Jones, Makenna Menton Porter and Paige Cincera. Unfortunately, the girls didn’t take home the win as Piner defeated them 3 out of 4 games.

Jane Peleti