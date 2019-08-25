Senior dating – Mom’s new relationship is heating up... Should you be concerned?

Health
August 25, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Create your personal Medicare account Dental treatment concerns with patients taking blood thinners 8 tips to minimize the behaviors of “Sundowning” Five tips to cope with caregiver anger Always being bright may not be so bright Sun protection tips for young children Five ways to manage caregiver guilt When hard things happen Preparing kids for first dental visits The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning Part II Abscess gives warning Halloween pirate’s gold Fall risks are sometimes simple, yet fatal Is multi-generational living for you?  Heat and older adults Natural disaster threats call for preparedness plan to protect seniors The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning  Winter sun safety: What to know about protecting yourself during colder months Tending to spiritual distress with aging and illness Blood pressure control a focus of American Heart month Home your own way March is colorectal cancer awareness month Safety at home for seniors I slept in last Saturday! How to prevent bad breath War on opioids in California Help families make time for seniors during the holiday season Helping seniors with vision and hearing impairments Holiday stress-busters for harried caregivers It’s what’s inside that counts! Dental emergencies Don’t wait until it hurts! Does spring mean allergy season for you? Top 10 products to help seniors stay home How to take Tylenol safely The role companionship plays in aging Americans unaware of potentially life-threatening skin cancer Improving the state of aging in America Fight flu this season by getting immunized Confirm your preparedness plans for Seniors Did you get your flu shot? If not why not? A message from the heart Using anxiety to your advantage Youth, women and dementia The long-reaching impact of dementia Children’s dental health month Ten tips for healthy aging Planning for aging at home Thirty-four years as a dentist Tooth friendly Easter tips Feeding my hungry heart How to keep older adults cool during the heat of the day Senate passes Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding October’s most celebrated event Our Feelings Come From Our Beliefs Making sense of the season for seniors Cultures differ on what makes a beautiful smile! How to have a better year Falling in love is easy, but staying in love is very special A confession Women in dentistry Plan for where you want to age Three ways a senior can fund a home remodel Cannabis as medicine-Changing the face of aging May is skin cancer awareness month A brain is a reason to join the Alzheimer’s fight Recognizing and reporting elder abuse Dental technology- computers have changed our lives How to know if you are in danger of compression fractures Psychology Today The Art of Resilience: I Have I Am…I Can The advantage of dental implants Too much of a good thing for seniors and the holidays What families’ caregivers need to know about Recommendations for screen time Resolutions for your oral health Super Bowl, Joe Montana and blood pressure Open heart surgery – Thoughts from the other side Chewing gum - Helpful or harmful? Five tips for a healthy smile I will– I should– I can– I’ll try Rightsizing for seniors doesn’t have to be painful The Joy of Sadness Human Touch: The role companionship plays in aging at home Becoming who we really want to be How to fail well Back to school with healthy teeth Un-retiring in a changing economy Coping with the unpredictable life of caregiving Double duty tools: toothbrush and floss Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Tips for living with low vision  Keep your Medicare costs down The freedom and choice to again place at home Put dementia on the agenda for 2019 Free app shows what Medicare covers The reason “Four” is the magic number? Preventing tooth decay in children Laughter is the best medicine Sports mouth guards-keeping teeth safe  Help your senior loved one avoid preventable hospitalizations Tips for keeping calm in the midst of crisis  Five cybersecurity tips for older adults Amazing results with Arestin Navigating the aging journey Smoke and stress maintenance and recovery How to lower your surgery costs Know your pharmacist… Know your medicine as drug prices will jump in 2019 Influenza activity is increasing throughout California Show your kids’ teeth some love this Valentine’s Day! New life and stormy weather Your Medicare rights and protections Summer snacking and your child’s teeth Back to basics 10 summertime activities for seniors Three ways to boost your self-esteem Increasing West Nile Virus activity in Ca. Why are seniors targets for scams? Summer’s sun damages the skin Healthy eating habits can benefit you and your teeth How does the body heal? Apply or renew Covered Ca. Health insurance by Jan. 15 Guilt from holiday eating Toothbrush tips Three reasons for a root canal Seniors: Say no to “free” genetic tests Yoga for relaxation & healing What causes sensitive teeth to hurt All of us make mistakes Three gifts you can give yourself Don’t stress, clench or grind! Gratitude and positivity can inspire caregiver self-care Medicare helps seniors use opioids safely Is it elder abuse or neglect? Dental scanning technology improves dental care Using Medicare when on foreign land What happens to our teeth and gums as we age? Reduce wear and tear As Autumn begins, a reminder flu season can hit seniors hard Overcoming fears surrounding End-of-Life care Important: women and periodontal health Cannabis symposium Sept. 19th The importance of immunization Returning home is bittersweet Osteoporosis, osteonecrosis and dental health Living with Lupus Erythematosus How dentistry handles gastric reflux disease Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  A free cheek swab test Twice a victim Finding a path forward after an accident Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  If it is not broken, don’t fix it! Managing your mental health with or without insurance coverage Why gardening is the most recommended exercise for seniors

Senior dating – Mom’s new relationship is heating up... Should you be concerned?

By: Julie Ann Soukoulis
August 23, 2019

Mom’s been lonely since your father passed away last year. But ever since she met Ed, who is also a widower, she’s seemed much happier. You suspect Mom and Ed are becoming more than just friends and may be dating, but your mother seems reluctant to share details, which concerns you. How do you know when to let mom be or when you might need to dig a little deeper into her private life?

Starting the conversation

Remember back when you were a teenager or young adult and your mom would ask you about your relationships. Did you like her probing? Probably not. So be respectful, cautious and thoughtful in how you proceed.

You could introduce the topic with a gentle inquiry such as, “So it seems you have been seeing quite a lot of Ed recently.” That might open the door to a conversation. Wait to see if your mother wants to share additional information. If she doesn’t, that’s her prerogative.

Check your feelings at the door

It’s easy to let feelings and emotions spiral out of control in situations such as this. Try to look objectively at what you see happening. Your mother might be worrying whether you and your siblings will accept someone new in your lives. Family dynamics and personalities often come into play in cases such as this.

If it looks as though the relationship is progressing, suggest to your mother that she introduce Ed to the family, which will help you all begin to interact with him and get to know him better. Daughters and sons can sometimes worry that the new man or woman is trying to replace a mother or father. Reassure your mother that you are not worried about this happening.

Time will tell whether the family is going to mesh well. Although it’s not unreasonable to want your mother to consider your feelings, remember you no longer live at home and have lives of your own. Your mother’s happiness is likely important to you, and if Mom expresses that this new person makes her happy, it may be easier to accept Ed into your lives.

What if something just doesn’t seem right?

Situations could arise where a more proactive approach is warranted, such as in a case where you may suspect senior abuse or exploitation. For example, if you think Ed could be taking advantage of your mom financially, some additional probing might be justified.

If your mother has money and her friend suddenly shows up with a new car, you could ask: “Do you know who bought Ed that nice car?” Or, if Ed moves in with your mother and a lot of new things start to appear around the house that don’t really fit your mom’s style, you might ask: “This doesn’t really look like your thing, Mom. Did you buy this?”

If you really think something is up, try to discuss your concerns with your mother. If that doesn’t work, consider approaching a family friend who you think could

exert some influence on your mom. Or perhaps a trusted attorney, financial advisor or faith leader may be willing to help serve as a liaison.

No matter what our age, we all need companionship and love. Your mother’s happiness could have a positive effect on the entire family. You too may eventually love and accept someone Mom has grown to care about if you give that individual a chance.

Julie Ann Soukoulis is the owner of Home Instead Senior care office in Rohnert Park, mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her own two parents, she understands your struggles and aims, through her website, www.homeinstead.com/sonoma to educate and encourage seniors & caregivers. Have a caregiving or aging concern?  She’d love to hear from you at 586-1516 anytime.