The Rohnert Park Senior Center is hosting its first ever “senior” prom for ages 55 and up, April 6 from 3-7 p.m. The event will include catered food, beverages and live music. All of this is included in the price of admission. Tickets are only $5 for members of the RP Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr. and $8 for non-members. Alcohol beverages are not included but may be purchased at the event.

For more information, call Amanda at 707-585-6784.