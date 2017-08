ROHNERT PARK – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety would like to make the community aware of a known sex offender attempting to relocate to the city of Rohnert Park, who we consider to be a high risk to reoffend. Daniel “Dan” Patrick Cilley contacted our department this week to advise he is moving into our city. Cilley stated he is currently staying with family at the McDouall Apartments on College View Drive in Rohnert Park.