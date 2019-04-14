News Briefs
April 14, 2019
Second closure of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

April 12, 2019

 Assembly member Marc Levine (D – San Rafael) released the following statement after a section of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge was closed for a second time in two months due to concrete from the westbound upper deck falling onto the eastbound lower deck of the bridge.

 “While I am relieved that no one was injured as a result of today’s incident on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, this second closure of the bridge in two months was a sober reminder of the outdated and fragile state of California’s transportation infrastructure.”

“Like the bridge itself, my confidence in the structural integrity of the Richmond-San Rafael bridge is falling,” said Assembly member Marc Levine. “Thousands of North Bay and East Bay residents rely on the safety and structural integrity of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge to work, go to school and care for their families every day. Band-Aid fixes are no longer enough.”

“It is time for federal, state and regional partners to take immediate action and commit to the planning and construction of a new Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. I call upon the US Department of Transportation, the California Transportation Commission, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and the Bay Area Toll Authority to begin the planning, design and construction of a new Richmond-San Rafael Bridge at once. Our community cannot wait. Our economy cannot wait. We must act - now.”