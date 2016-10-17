Second Wind reduces drama for school clubs

By: Irene Hilsendager

Cotati boutique helps local drama clubs at schools by providing costumes for their stage productions

The Lawrence Jones Middle School Drama Club, taught by Jill Zschach, received a windfall some time ago – one that included costumes, many clothes and even a very nice sofa.

To the drama club, this was a gold mine. Middle school drama clubs are always in need of costumes for any of the productions they put on yearly, and if no budget is available it can also come down to begging.

The granddaughter of Alice Bates was attending the Lawrence Jones Middle School and was very heavily involved in the drama club. Bates, along with her business partner, Mary Wallace, are the owners of Second Wind Boutique in Cotati and specialize in antiques, vintage clothing, jewelry, gifts and many collectibles.

Inspired by granddaughter

Bates was approached by her granddaughter and was told that the drama club needed so many donations. Because the ladies have such a large collection of anything your heart would desire, they decided to empty out some of their inventory.

Bates had been a substitute teacher for many years, so she was quite aware just how many extra items the teachers need in the classrooms. And because Bates and Wallace felt they had so much and have access to many different avenues, why not donate and participate in this program?

When Zschach heard about the two-car garage that had so much merchandise in it, Bates and Wallace gave Zschach free reign to everything. Zschach took whatever she wanted. Bates said, “Jill should never have to delete her budget for the drama club again.”

In fact, Bates said, “any drama club in the district that needs costumes, etc. to please contact her at (707) 664-5447.”

The first time, drama teacher, Zschach visited the property of Wallace, she insisted that her van was so full of clothing and all of it would be used for the fall musical that is coming up.

Wallace comes from Sebastopol and Bates was born and raised in Cotati. Bates went to the old Cotati Elementary School and then spent some time in the Petaluma school district. Bates also attended the old Rohnert Park Junior and Senior High School which then became Mt. Shadows in later years and now Technology Middle School. Bates even remembers some of her instructors and was very much surprised when she learned that Olwen Peterson still volunteers at the public library.

Wallace and Bates shared their life experiences and one day when Bates said to Wallace, “I have always wanted to be in the old Windmill Nursery store front in Cotati.”

Dream flourishes together

Together their dream flourished and the finances were finally in place and merchandise seemed to show up from various places, Second Wind was born. Both knew they wanted to help someone with less then they have. Wallace knew retail, having worked at Walmart and because Bates was a life coach they both knew they would work hard from the ground up and make and give as much as possible.

There is so much in storage but they manage by rotating – some comes in and other things must go out. Right now they are in the middle of getting ready for the Wounded Veterans’ Thrift Store on Enterprise Drive. The ladies went into partnership with Walt Smith a couple of months ago. Wallace, Bates and Bates’ husband are helping Smith clean and pick up things from various places in the county. Smith is such a kind-hearted person and will develop a friendship with anybody even go so far as to give the shirt off his back. He helps the vets, as everything that he sells will go towards the Wounded Veteran’ Thrift Store. Smith has asked the ladies if they would take some clothes into the Second Wind Boutique because it really doesn’t fit into the Wounded Veteran’s Thrift Store. Even though both stores are struggling, the bigger inventory will help both shops.

Artists, artisans welcome

“We welcome local artists and artisans to bring in their hand-made merchandise as both ladies really want to support these new entrepreneurs,” Bates said.

Consignments are considered upon agreement. One may find Second Wind Boutique on Facebook, secondwindboutique.com and look for special treasures. Everything is for sale. If you should happen to come by the shop and the door is closed because of an emergency, Bates will give you a discount. There are so many items to see when visiting this little shop. Set aside at least several hours to browse and let your friends and relatives know that this little boutique will donate to any school drama club.

Their web page is not quite ready yet but they are working on it and that is where you may check out the vintage furniture. Second Wind is more than just selling to customers. To the ladies it is a vision where they want to meet, hang out and chit- chat with anybody that enters the doors.

“We all like to be surrounded by beautiful things, we all love to see reasonable prices and we all want to get brand name clothing,” Bates says.

And that certainly shows at the end shop in the Crossroads Center, 8567 Gravenstein Highway, Cotati.

Many may wonder why the name of Second Wind Boutique. Bates said many different names were tossed around but because they are both retired, these ladies insist they both ended up with their second wind along with the items in the store. All items are clean and very presentable and beautifully taken care of.

The Lawrence Jones Middle School 2016 fall musical is coming up.

This year it will be Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Zschach will be heading to the Second Wind Boutique to find costumes that will fit into this year’s theme. The production will be held Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 3-4.

Go see the play and be grateful that the ladies at Second Wind Boutique have donated so many things to the students and school.