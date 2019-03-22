Seawolves top Jacks in series final two games

Sonoma State claimed the final two games of the CCAA series against Humboldt State, game one of today 8-1 and 6-4 in game two.

Game One: Sonoma State 8, Humboldt State 1

After allowing one run in the top of the first, the Seawolves strung four hits and five runs together to gain a 5-1 lead over the Jacks. Alee Balanon drew a leadoff walk, and Julie Davis singled down the left field line to join Balanon on the base paths. Kirtlan tripled down the right field line to clear the bases and get in scoring position. Lindsey Calcany Blair wore a pitch, then stole second on a first and third play to join Kirtlan in scoring position. With the table set Jordann White cleared the bases with a single to left field. Romano doubled to score bring in White for the Seawolves fifth run of the first.

Sonoma State held the Jacks from scoring in the second, leaving two runners on the bases, while adding two of their own. Davis drew a walk, then Jordyn Martinez knocked a two-run bomb over left field.

With bases loaded, Martinez wore a pitch in the third with bases loaded to allow Briana Avalos to cross the plate.

Camille Rodriguez recorded her third win of the year, throwing a complete game against the Jacks, striking out five while allowing only six runs.

Game Two: Sonoma State 6, Humboldt State 4

Following an inning and a half of three up three down softball Humboldt State scored on a single up the middle.

The Seawolves’ Balanon and Davis both hit singles, and were brought across the plate when Kirtlan reached on an error by the Jacks second baseman to gain a 2-1 lead.

After another three up three down in the top of the fourth, Romano hit a solo homer to give the Seawolves a 3-1 edge over the Jacks.

Humboldt State took advantage of a Seawolf error to score its second run 3-2, then Calcany Blair scored off a double by White to regain the Seawolves two run lead 4-2.

Four timely hits in the sixth helped the Seawolves add two insurance runs, Davis singled to shortstop to score Balanon and Martinez singled to center field to bring in Davis.