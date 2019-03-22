Seawolves sweep over Cal State East Bay

The Seawolves improve 10-8 overall and 8-5 in the CCAA after completing its sweep over Cal State East Bay today with a 6-2 win in game one and a 6-5 win in game two.

Game one: Sonoma State 6, Cal State East Bay 2

A late scoring game forces an extra inning. Two and a half three-up-three-down innings fins the Seawolves crossing the plate first. In the fifth inning when Jordyn Martinez singled down the left field line for score Jordann White and Courtney Jack doubled to center field to bring around Martinez to gain a 2-0 lead.

The Pioneers struck back in the sixth with bases loaded scoring twice.

With the score tied 2-2 after seven, the game entered extra innings.

In the top of the eighth, two doubles, a single and a double steal the Seawolves added four for the win 6-2.

Alee Balanon scored off a single hit by Cameron Kirtlan, then with runners on first and third Kirtlan drew a throw to second while Julie Davis stole home. White doubled to center field to score Kirtlan, and Lindsey Calcany Blair doubled to bring White home.

Game two: Sonoma State 6, Cal State East Bay 5

In the series finale, it looked to be anyone’s game.

Tied 1-1 after two innings of play, in which Romano crossed the plate off a single to shortstop by Balanon and a Pioneers knocked a solo homer.

Cal State East Bay gained its first lead (2-1) of the day with an RBI double down the right-field line in the fourth.

A grand slam in the fifth by White brought around Martinez, Kirtlan, and Davis for a 5-2 edge over the Pioneers.

The Pioneers added a run in the sixth for a 5-3 score.

Sonoma State added an insurance run in the top of the seventh with a ground out by Romano to score Kirtlan.

The Pioneers attempt at a comeback was silenced after adding two, Cal State East Bay came up short 6-5, giving the Seawolves their eighth conference win.