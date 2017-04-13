Seawolves split doubleheader, weekend series with Gators

Softball -ROHNERT PARK — It was a tale of two games for the Sonoma State softball team on Sunday afternoon. After falling 3-1 in game one against the San Francisco State Gators, the Seawolves caught fire with the bats and responded with a 10-6 win in game two at Seawolf Softball Field. Sonoma improves to 30-12 on the year and 20-8 in the CCAA after Sunday’s split. Meanwhile, the Gators now sit at 19-23 overall and 13-19 in the CCAA.

Sonoma and SF State also split Saturday’s doubleheader; the Gators took the series opener 4-3 before the Seawolves rallied for a 6-1 win in Saturday’s nightcap. The next game is Saturday April 15th, starting at 12:00 PM.