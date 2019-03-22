Seawolves place first

Sonoma State placed first (out of 16) at the Tim Tierney Pioneer.

Shootout. 285-288-285–858 (-6).

The Seawolves had three individual finish in the top-10 finish, all five

placed in the Shootouts top-25.

Led by Dexter Simonds who was named to the All-Tournament Team, finished tied for third 73-71-68—212(-4).

Devin Gregg and Blake Bourelle tied for an eighth-place finish. Gregg shot 71-69-75—215 (-1) while Bourelle shot a 68-78-69—215 (-1).

Spencer Clapp tied for 19th, shooting 74-75-73—222 (+6) while teammate Ian Hofmann rounded out the Seawolves tied for 24th 73-73-77—223 (+7).

The Seawolves return to action April 1st and 2 when they travel for Stanislaus States Hanny Stanislaus Invitational in Turlock, Calif.