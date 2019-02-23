Sports
February 23, 2019
Seawolves earn team ethics and sportsmanship award

February 22, 2019

It was announced that the Sonoma States women’s soccer program was a recipient of the United Soccer Coaches Silver Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award.  The award recognizes a total of 167 high school and college men’s and women’s teams across the country for exhibiting fair play, sporting behavior and adherence to the laws of the game during the 2018 fall season. The Seawolves garnered the Silver Award, on the basis of collecting just three yellow cards over its 25 matches (15 percent). The Seawolves wrapped up its 2018 campaign at quarterfinals of the NCAA West Regionals against Western Washington ending its season with a 11-5-4 record. Sonoma State ranked as high as 23rd throughout the 2018-19 season by the United Soccer Coaches poll.  