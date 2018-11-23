Seawolves bow out in round 1 of NCAAs

Facing #16 Western Washington in the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament for the second time in as many seasons, the Seawolves proved unable to beat the Vikings in their postseason rematch, falling 1-0 and ending their postseason run in the first round.

“My time here was great. We actually made it to the tournament all four years, so that was good. I was injured this year, so this was only my fifth game back playing as a senior so that was a little rough. But everything I’ve learned here on and off the field is just amazing. I would not want to be a part of another program. This is the program I wanted to be [in] and we really had the opportunity and the chance every year. It falls our way sometimes and sometimes doesn’t. This year was a year of adapting to a lot of things you wouldn’t have expected to have happen, and we did it for the most part, most of the season, but sometimes it just runs out. I’m thankful that my team was able to get me to the post season and that I was able to participate in games like this.”