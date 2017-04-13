Seawolves beat Penguins in dual match at Foxtail

Women’s Golf

ROHNERT PARK — Sabrina Virtusio fired a career-best 68 on Saturday, tying the SSU women’s golf program record for lowest round, finishing as the team’s top golfer for the second time in the last three events, as the Sonoma State women’s golf team defeated Dominican in a dual match, 292-327, Saturday afternoon at Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park. Dominican’s Christabelle Kim led the Penguins with an 80 on Saturday; she punched in a hole-in-one on the sixth hole (par 3-110 yards). Sonoma State will now await word on its NCAA postseason fate. The NCAA Division II Super Region 4 Tournament selections will be announced on May 1.