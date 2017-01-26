Seawolves’ 5-game win streak comes to an end

Three Sonoma State University men’s basketball players scored in double-digits, including a team-high 13 points from Ronnie Harris, but it was not enough as the Seawolves lost a California Collegiate Athletic Association road game to San Francisco State 80-65 on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The loss ended the Seawolves’ five-game winning streak and dropped them to fourth place in the conference with a 7-3 mark. Overall, SSU is 11-5.

The Gators improved to 15-3 overall and are now in sole possession of third place in the CCAA at 8-3.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair early, as SSU trailed 13-11 with a little more than 12 minutes remaining in the first half. But that was as close as the game would get as the Gators scored the next 11 points to take control. By halftime, SSU trailed 44-28.

The Seawolves have a road game Saturday against Cal State San Marcos. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. SSU’s next home game is Friday, Feb. 3, against Chico State at 7:30 p.m.

The game against Chico State marks the annual Pack The Den Night and fans who attend the game will be the first to experience the newly renovated Wolves’ Den, complete with all new bleachers and chair back seats.