Season ends for SSU women

The season ended Tuesday, Feb. 28, for the Sonoma State University women’s basketball team in a 53-46 loss to UC San Diego. The Seawolves end their season 13-14 overall, the best record since the 2007-2008 season.

Leading Sonoma in scoring was Carly Gill with 17 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets. Next was Madison Burroughs with 14 points. Taylor Todd led SSU with eight rebounds, followed by Gill and Burroughs with seven and six, respectively.

UC San Diego jumped ahead in the first quarter and outscored the Seawolves 20-10. SSU was able to hold San Diego to 12 points in the second quarter but only managed seven points.