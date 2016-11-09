Search on for stab victim's bicycle

By: Dave Williams

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said the Cotati man whose body was found in a shallow grave on the campus of Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park suffered multiple stab wounds to his body from his assailant or assailants.

Authorities from the Sheriff’s Office are not releasing the amount of times 18-year-old victim Kirk Ryan Kimberly was stabbed.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office believe this was not a random act of violence but an isolated incident. Thus far, detectives have found no affiliation with the homicide and SSU or its students, other than where the body was found, which was on the property, in an isolated and secluded area of the campus.

Detectives, as well as other Sheriff’s Office personnel, are continuing to work around the clock on this case collecting and processing physical, trace and forensic evidence. Specifics regarding the evidence and where it was collected will not be made public.

Sheriff’s Office investigators said on Monday they are still looking for his bicycle. It is described as a white, men’s, 2011 Cannondale Quick CX3, mountain bike. It had recently-installed road tires, which have reflective material built into the sidewalls.

Kimberly had been reported missing by his father on Oct. 17, when he was last seen leaving on his bicycle to visit a friend in Rohnert Park.

His body, covered in mud, was discovered a little after noon on Nov. 2 by a university landscaper. The body was mostly buried, but the worker saw the head.

The SSU police initially took the report on the death, but ceded the case to the Sheriff’s Office because it has specialized personnel who are better qualified to handle such an investigation. Sheriff’s detectives did not disturb or alter the condition of Kimberly’s body and wanted until the body was in a sterile environment before checking his pockets for identification.

If anyone has information about Kirk’s disappearance or has knowledge of this incident, you are encouraged to call Detective Horsman of the Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit at (707) 565-2185.