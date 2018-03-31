Scouts race Pinewood cars

By: Irene Hilsendager

Every year Cub Scouts, parents, grandparents and community members come together to build and race Pinewood derby cars. These cars all start out as blocks of pinewood with four wheels and four nails to use as axles. The finished cars have looks that range from real cars to animals and everything in between. Pinewood Derby is the time for the kids or the inner child to come out and play.

Pack 1 Cub Scouts Rohnert Park held its Annual Pinewood Derby Saturday March 10th at Fundemonium in Rohnert Park. This is the second year Fundemonium sponsored the event by providing the use of their facility. It is great to have community partners like this who make events possible. Car racing is in four different categories, three for the scouts based on age groups and one for the “Outlaws.” This field is for adults and community members who are not registered youths in the program. There were over 30 cars entered and participants competed in two different categories, best in show and speed. With cars ranging from a pink pig to a miniature of the Fundemonium Funmobile. It was surely a sight to see.

Pack 1 Cub Scouts wishes to see you there for the Pinewood Derby next year, but you don’t have to wait until then to get into the fun of scouting. Pack 1 is always accepting new members. Cub Scouts have dens for kindergarten to the 5th grade. So, if you want to know more about Pack 1 visit rpcubscouts.com or come to one of the scout meetings the 1st, 3rd & 4th Thursday of each month at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 4595 Snyder Ln, Rohnert Park. Or check us out on Facebook at rpcubscouts.

Pack 1 is happy to announce that they are becoming a Family Scouting unit. This means that they are accepting girls into Girl Dens making Cub Scouting fun for the whole family.