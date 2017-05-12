Scouting, a way of life for youths in America

By: Irene Hilsendager

The purpose of the Boy Scouts of America which was incorporated February 8, 1910 and chartered by Congress in 1916, is to provide an educational program for boys and young adults to build character and to train them in the responsibilities of participating citizenship and to develop personal fitness.

Scouting actually began in 1907 when Sir Robert Baden-Powell, a retired Lieutenant-General of the British Army, took 20 boys on a camping trip. A year later the gentleman published the first Boy Scout handbook, “Scouting for Boys.”

Now turning to our own local troop. Troop 4 in Cotati is chartered by the Cotati Lions Club which meets at the Cotati Scout Hut 86 at 86 La Plaza in Cotati. If you are looking for a Scout Hut, it is the little building directly behind the Rancho Adobe Fire Station.

The Lions Club has chartered Troop 4 since 1951 and has had continuous registration since 1948. Just think, next year it will be 70 years of continuous charter for the troop. Prior to 1948 Troop 4 had experienced a few years when they did not charter. The exact year that Troop 4 started is being researched but some newspaper article dates it back to 1928. Another question, does anyone remember?

Troop 4 has always been the smaller troop focused on fun, adventure and outings. Many Eagle Scouts have come out of Troop 4 but advancement is not the only goal set for them.

The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their life time by instilling in them the value of the Scout Oath and Scout Law. This has been strived for all these years. The boys are allowed to set their own goals and participate in the leadership of the troop. Troop 4 believes that the only way to help the young men to become the leaders of tomorrow is to allow them to lead today.

The Redwood Empire Council, Boy Scouts of America has been building a strong foundation of leadership, service and community for thousands of America’s youths and very prominently shown here in Cotati and Rohnert Park.This legacy has celebrated to reaffirm the commitment to inspire and prepare future generations. Scouting is as vital and relevant today in Sonoma and Mendocino Counties as it was when the Scouting journey began more than 100 years ago.

The Boy Scouts of America is the nation’s foremost program of character development and value-based leadership training. In the future Scouting will always continue to offer young people responsible fun and adventure, instill in young people a lifetime of values, train young people in citizenship, service and leadership and serve America’s communities and families with quality and a value based program.

The Redwood Empire Council is divided into three districts based upon geographical area. These three districts provide the program for the hundreds of Scouts and Units that serve throughout the council.

Troop 4 will be hosting Miwok District Pinewood Derby this year Saturday May 20 at 10 am; it being a Cub Scout standard, boys get to race to see who is the fastest in their rank and try to make this the most fun for the whole family.

The Boy Scouts is a program for boys 11-18 of age or boys who have completed the fifth grade. Meetings are every Wednesday from 7-8:30 p. at the Scout Hut in Cotati.

Pack 1 Cub Scouts of Rohnert Park

Rohnert Park Pack 1 Cub Scouts are chartered by St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church and have been since 1985. Over the last 32 years, many young boys have grown into Boy Scouts through the Cub Scout program. Meetings are held into the church’s recreation hall Thursday nights. The monthly pack meeting for all age groups come together for awards, games and fun and occur on the first Thursday of each month at 7-8 p.m.

The Den meetings are where each age-based Rank group or “Den” meet to work on advancements and activities as a group. The meetings are held the third and fourth Thursday of each month at St. Elizabeth’s recreation hall. Dens are based on the school year and the scouting rank year starts June 1 and runs through the end of May the following year. Summertime is a great time to get a jump start on the Cub Scouting adventure. Dens are for every grade from Kindergarten through the fifth grade. Once a boy graduates fifth grade, he becomes eligible for Boy Scouts. After June 1, all boys registered for Kindergarten through the fifth grade next school year may start working on their new rank.

Both Units believe in continual recruitment and no youngster is ever turned away regardless of it being a joining night, open house or just a run of the mill outing, new perspective scouts and their families are always welcome.