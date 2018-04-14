Scoobyâ€™s manic Monday by Bella

By: Irene Hilsendager

Bella Goleski, age 12, was born in Sonoma County, lives in Santa Rosa and has attended Thomas Page Academy since the second grade. Dad, Chris is a mechanic for the City of Santa Rosa and step-mom, Alicia works for Thomas Page school. Along with brother, Giovanni, it makes for a very unique family.

Bella said she lived very close to where the Tubbs Fire occurred and after the firestorm, her very good friend lost her home in the fire. She was then inspired to write a book called, “Scooby’s Manic Monday.”

Bella is a very intelligent and beautiful young lady who aspires to be a writer of children’s books and is well on her way. She was very adamant that she wrote her first book at the age of seven about a mommy owl with her baby. On Bella’s next book, she explored ancient Indian history. Bella’s biological mom has helped her with illustrations to each of the penned books.

Bella heard, saw and experienced the Tubbs Fire through friends and Facebook and decided to convey the message through a dog’s perspective.

Thus, Scooby became a Phoenix. Scooby says, “It was 1:54 a.m. when I heard the owner wake up… The embers looked like black snow falling everywhere.”

Bella is an exceptional student with all “A’s” except in P. E., however, she does love soccer and gymnastics.

Her plans for the future are to keep writing children’s books and try to get a full scholarship to journalism school. Maybe next time Bella will vacation in another country as she has been to Hawaii numerous times.