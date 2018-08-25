Local
August 25, 2018
Schwartz enjoys lunch at RP Senior Center

By: Irene Hilsendager
August 24, 2018

The Rohnert Park Senior Center held its annual Senior Center Fundraiser BBQ August 10th. The first BBQ took place in 2009 and has been a wonderful tradition that has carried on throughout the years. The BBQ was sponsored by Redwood Credit Union, Brookdale Senior Living, Valley Orchards Retirement Community, Senior Helpers and Home Instead. Pianist, Bob Johns, entertained the crowd with jazz piano tunes for all to enjoy. About sixty seniors enjoyed a day of hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream sundae’s, raffle items and most importantly, great company!