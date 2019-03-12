School district seeking new superintendent

The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District Board of Trustees is actively seeking a new Superintendent of Schools to lead its approximate 5,800 students and 610 employees. As a first step, the Board selected The Cosca Group (TCG), an organization of retired superintendents active throughout California in assisting school districts in recruiting and selecting educational leaders, to work with them in this process. The TCG consultants, Dr. Dave Brown and Dr. Steve Goldstone, met with the board Tues. night and agreed on a selection process and timeline aimed at having a new superintendent in place by the start of the school year, July 1, 2019.

As an important part of the process, Board President Leffler Brown is inviting parents and community members to meet with the consultants Thurs., March 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the Library at Technology Middle School to provide their input into the qualities they would like to see in their new school leader. Participants at this meeting will be asked to share their opinions about the strengths of the school district as well as their concerns and what they regard as the critical needs of their schools. Along with the input received from teachers, administrators, other district employees, and students, the consultants are also reaching out to city leaders and a variety of others to share their opinions. In addition to the community meeting, the board encourages members of the community to voice their opinions on a survey available at the district website: www.crpusd.org

All of the information received at these various meetings will be provided to the board and will be used to identify the kind of leader needed as the school district moves into the future. The consultants expect to present this information to the board at their meeting on March 26.