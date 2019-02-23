School district leaders tackle 1.9m deficit

News
February 23, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
 SC public safety heroes of the year RP officers spent Sat. car chasing Is Cotati being targeted? Is Juuling the new norm? Giving Kids Smiles in Rohnert Park RP and Sunday festivities SSU and SCOE offer high school internship Cotati comes out against CASA Possible change to parking rules Where are the ski lifts? Two arrested in RP motel for mail theft  Injury collision closes Golf Course Dr. Fresh faces on the CRPUSD board SSU fraternity banned for five years Newsom’s vision “cradle to career” RP Downtown project underway The Rancho Cotati Rotary Club hosts Humanitarian Award dinner Bad air quality cancels sports Official election winners as projected by the VOICE  RP swears in new council member 2018 local stories which made history ArtStart brings art to the RP Senior Center Sheriff’s Detectives arrest SR man after controlled delivery of ecstasy pills. Fun family Christmas events in Cotati Cougars’ season comes to a tearful sad conclusion CalFresh clients get Feb. benefits early Becerra urges Ca. businesses resources to help prevent human trafficking Dr. Dominguez and Hawkins named as director and co-director for Hanna Institute University Elementary School to host Maker World at SSU Animal Shelter League of RP receives grant Cotati Council reshuffles seats Help save lives by donating blood New laws on purchasing and concealing handguns Fencing in Sonoma County The Community Voice endorses candidates DA’s office awarded DUI Prosecution Grant Rohnert Park kid joins TCU El Camino graduates Rohnert Park Council says we don’t need another agency Rancho students excel in Poetry Out Loud Frightful, fun, free Halloween activities Cougars crush Ukiah Election projected winners November 6, 2018  Sonoma Clean Power offers no-cost energy upgrades Rancho advances to semifinals RP’s n­ew Director of Public Safety A stand-off with barricaded, suicidal woman ends safely in RP RP has a new director of public safety Mackenzie leaves SMART Public invited to give input on Downtown RP Site School board candidates voice opinions Woman stabbed on west side of RP LandPaths connects people to protected land Tech High Girl's Soccer Undefeated champions! AG Becerra issues consumer alert on price gouging in fire-affected communities Learn to docent at the SSU Fairfield Osborn Preserve New signs point in the right direction State Farm property steams forward to Station Avenue Scrappers Steal Win RP Foundation issues grant Cotati allows second dispensary New residential building lands approved In Singapore Strait aboard a missile destroyer PG&E has a prediction model USCIS presents free training on how to apply for citizenship RP investigates new site for Corp. Yard Rancho Cotate Band fundraiser BBQ Jessica Holman: Thirty-five years of Rancho Spirit Titans crush Mustangs Station Avenue gets final approval Cotati Council reviews trash plan Baseball League receives donation from local motorcycle club Cotati Police Chief Parish swears in new officer Garber A Sunday afternoon with retired football players New interim superintendent Krispy Kreme Doughnuts comes to Rohnert Park  Cougars blow past Gauchos  Rohnert Park honors its Veterans and Servicemen CHP reminds all of increased crimes Cougars beat Bulldogs More than 276,000 Dreamers have renewed DACA White receives Matt Walsh Memorial Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest Rancho crushes Analy CA Homemaker Association needs volunteers Active duty honorees at the RP Veterans Day program Santa now knows her secret CPI receives funding to offer counseling in schools Caltrans works toward decarbonizing California transportation RP’s new interim police chief Big changes to big project in Rohnert Park A possibility for Snyder Lane to have four lanes soon Rohnert Park road updates Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Cotati approves tree lighting City of Cotati has apartment housing parking problems Operators ordered to pay for false advertising violations Students at University Elementary discussing the labyrinth Rohnert Park City Council Candidates NHTSA reminds motorists to drive sober this season R P Foundation gives grants to NOAH and Petaluma Bounty Summit State Bank annual report FEMA awards Sonoma Water grant March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback The Cougars defeat the Jaguars at homecoming New laws take effect Jan. 1 Kids and firefighters compete in RP RP local, Petri Alva, 14, a nationally recognized athlete SweetPea celebrates 31 years Seawolves serve up a victory Cardinals rout Cougars How to help victims of wildfires Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival Fire storm anniversary Plan approved for Station Ave. park Football in full swing, 3rd win Arrests and charges target Apple stores Annie Rasmussen Celebration of Life Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery SMART celebrates a year of service RP Public Safety report card Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Cotati votes opposition to oil leases SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years RP residents provide input in police chief search Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Supply giveaways lend a hand to families Police officers inspect inside of car Lowerys help with campaign Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open RP to host community forum for public safety director search Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Spreckels and Alchemia connects community It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Another tough break for roller derby RP waits to make update to emergency alert system Cougars slay Dragons Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Enjoying ribs Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP RP Health Center celebrates anniversary Imitating major leaguers Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program

School district leaders tackle 1.9m deficit

By: Lanny Lowery
February 22, 2019

The New Year began for the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District with some bad news from the Sonoma County Office of Education:  based on its First Interim Report, the school district was facing a $1,900,000 deficit.  A mere two months before, Interim Superintendent Tony Roehrick had announced how pleased he was to begin work with a school district that had solid financial standing.  

Dr. Roehrick stated during the first week in Nov., “Fiscally, the district has been very well managed and has been able to thoughtfully navigate the recent recession.”  What had changed?

The county letter clearly indicated that student population increase was over- estimated by 83 students and the district lost another 57 students that had been enrolled in the district the previous year.  The budget that had been prepared, dispatched and accepted by the county was premised upon 140 students that did not appear this past fall.

How did that impact the budget?  Districts receive money based on Average Daily Attendance.  If each of the missing 140 students generates an average of $8,500, the district would lack approximately $1.2 million for this year’s budget that was planned last spring.

Two questions come immediately to mind.  When should the district have known about this shortfall?  What is the cause of the other $700,000 shortfall?  In part, the last question is answered by the Special Education’s increased costs of more than $850,000, according to the business manager, Robert Marical.

The district reported the shortfall in Nov. 2018.  Someone would have known about the missing 140 students during the first ten days of the school year.  Every teacher knows about the ten-day count where immediate attendance has always been the number one priority.  At the end of each day, some district official would have noticed the significant loss of attendance and this would have been dealt with in Aug., not Jan. and Feb.

Superintendents and business managers come and go:  Robert Haley announced that he was leaving the district in Sept., and Anne Barron, the former business manager, retired in June.  It took a few months for the new business manager, Robert Marical, to discover these budget problems.  Once discovered, he and Superintendent Roehrick began to deal with these issues in a public and positive manner.  

On Jan. 9, 2019, Mary Downey, Deputy Superintendent, Business Service, and Shelley Stiles, Director, External Fiscal Services, sent a four-page letter from the Sonoma County Office of Education stating that the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District’s First Interim Report for the 2018-2019 fiscal year had been accepted as “Qualified.”  The letter goes on to say: “The Qualified Certification is assigned to any district that may be unable to meet its financial obligations for the remainder of the current fiscal year or two subsequent fiscal years.”

Six days later, at the Jan. 15, 2019, School Board Meeting, Roehrick and Marical reported the letter to the public.  No time for hand wringing, hair pulling and finger pointing, the school district, following the lead of its new school board trustees, outlined a plan for a budget committee to meet during the next four months to deal with the problems.  This committee will meet at least ten times before June.

Superintendent Roehrick believed that this year’s budget could be sustained through the reserve fund.  He does not look for any significant cuts to be made.  However, conservative spending will be the district’s guiding thought as everyone will apply a simple question to any purchase:  “Do you need it?  Do you need it now?”  Over the next month, the district must examine needs for next year and how budget spending can be reduced.

More planning during Feb. as there will be four additional special board meetings:  The first will be to set goals and decide where the district will want to be in five years.  The second will involve the superintendent search.  There will also be a meeting to review facilities projects.  Another meeting will be held to review the Brown Act, a one hundred-twenty-page document or law that tells how school boards operate and how trustees participate.

The facilities project review meeting, to be held Feb. 26, is of most immediate concern to members of the community.  Once the deficit was revealed, some important projects were postponed such as the field work for the new Technology High School at Waldo Rohnert.  

School Board President Leffler Brown stated that this public meeting would openly review projected expenditures.  While this money would come out of bond funds, and would not be directly related to the deficit problems connected with the school budget, problems have become complex because the planning of projects was based not just on the 2014 and 2016 bonds but also on the premise that a third bond would be passed in 2018.  The prudent task of the school board and the district leaders is to assess the affordability of various projects as well as to prioritize expenditures.

Neither Superintendent Roehrick nor Chief Financial Officer Marical stepped into their positions knowing about these problems.  As soon as they discovered them, they brought the issues to light with the positive determination to deal with them in a manner that will have minimal impact upon the students and the classroom.

All five members of the newly seated school board have committed themselves to work as a team to solve these problems.  Everyone sees how the problem occurred and looks at that understanding only as a way to avoid problems such as this in the future.  Transparency, problem solving, and determination characterize how the trustees and the school district officials are dealing with these problems now.